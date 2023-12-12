OSHI

In the past, governance tokens in blockchain games have often relied solely on the value of the game content, resulting in many tokens being unable to maintain long-term stability and leading to price collapses. OSHI aims to build upon game content designed for long-term operation, while also aligning its utility (token use cases) and underlying value on high-value game IPs known for their sustainability. The aim is to achieve long-term stability of its value. There are also plans in place to design an ecosystem that allows the token economy to span across multiple types of content in the future. The name ""OSHI"" was chosen to reflect the desire for users (fans) to enjoy the game in the long term and engage in “Oshi Katsu” (supporting their favorite characters) via the tokens with peace of mind.

NameOSHI

RankNo.4635

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%0,00

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1.000.000.000

Total Supply1.000.000.000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.06396470163479487,2024-04-03

Lowest Price0.010925594556825855,2023-12-12

Public BlockchainMATIC

