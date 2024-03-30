PANDA

$PANDA is the native token of everything PANDA, a groundbreaking DeFi ecosystem on Solana. This token powers: • PANDA SWAP: Ultra-fast, feature-rich aggregator: Lightning-fast swaps (confirmed in under 1 second), advanced routing, support for all pools and bonding curves, programmable sell buttons, and real-time pool alerts. • Swap-to-Earn Rewards: Stake $PANDA with flexible lock-up periods (7–30 days) to receive instant SOL rewards, plus referral bonuses and shared community revenue. • PANDA PAD Launchpad: Create and launch tokens without coding. Enjoy automatic liquidity transfer to Raydium at $65K market cap, permanent liquidity locks, anti-dump protections (vesting + early-sell penalties), and full transparency—no presales or team allocations. Mission: To redefine DeFi on Solana by delivering speed, security, community-driven launches, and real earnings to all users.

NamePANDA

RankNo.2412

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply888,888,885

Max Supply888,888,888

Total Supply888,888,885

Circulation Rate0.9999%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.03023126779915948,2024-03-30

Lowest Price0.000152185425030368,2024-06-18

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

