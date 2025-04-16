PAWS

PAWS is a 80M+ users IP-crypto brand, creating the greatest onboarding funnel in web3 history and the largest “diamond paws" (hands) community.

NamePAWS

RankNo.2386

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply53,056,586,376.26929

Max Supply100,000,000,000

Total Supply53,056,586,376.26929

Circulation Rate0.5305%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000363123480094083,2025-04-16

Lowest Price0.000006443107284705,2025-11-07

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionPAWS is a 80M+ users IP-crypto brand, creating the greatest onboarding funnel in web3 history and the largest “diamond paws" (hands) community.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.