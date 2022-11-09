PENDLE

Pendle is the first protocol that enables the trading of tokenized future yield on an AMM system. We aim to give holders of yield-generating assets the opportunity to generate additional yield and to lock in future yield upfront, while offering traders direct exposure to future yield streams, without the need for an underlying collateral.

NamePENDLE

RankNo.116

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)37.80%

Circulation Supply167,509,965.56034482

Max Supply0

Total Supply281,527,448.45853144

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High7.517135769763217,2024-04-11

Lowest Price0.033486880201439986,2022-11-09

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionPendle is the first protocol that enables the trading of tokenized future yield on an AMM system. We aim to give holders of yield-generating assets the opportunity to generate additional yield and to lock in future yield upfront, while offering traders direct exposure to future yield streams, without the need for an underlying collateral.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.