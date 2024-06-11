PGPT

An AI-based protocol to store, process, validate and sell your data assets. We generate datasets from any unstructured files you provide.

NamePGPT

RankNo.5155

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply33,333,333

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.985011805288238,2024-06-11

Lowest Price0.001998973226641392,2025-11-08

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionAn AI-based protocol to store, process, validate and sell your data assets. We generate datasets from any unstructured files you provide.

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

PGPT/USDT
PrivateAI.com
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (PGPT)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
