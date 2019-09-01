PHA

Phala Network tackles the issue of trust in the computation cloud. By organizing a decentralized network of computation nodes around the world, it offers high-performance services without relying on any cloud vendor. Phala workers run the programs in Secure Enclaves, a privacy technology already embedded into modern processors, enabling versatile and confidential execution. Together, this creates the infrastructure for a powerful, secure, and scalable trustless computing cloud.

Issue Date2019-09-01 00:00:00

Public BlockchainETH

