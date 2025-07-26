PHY

DePHY is building the decentralized infrastructure backbone for AI and DePIN networks. We began by helping launch and scale DePIN networks - codeveloping & manufacturing DePIN hardware, connecting it on-chain using DePHY’s Messaging Layer, and unlocking new liquidity through tokenizing mining rewards. Now we are expanding our foundation to power the world’s first decentralized MCP service mesh, enabling AIs (LLMs) to fetch out-source data, real-world data, and interact with physical infrastructure.

NamePHY

RankNo.2936

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)2.66%

Circulation Supply72,292,500

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.0722%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.10505401205828585,2025-07-26

Lowest Price0.002081418803915484,2025-11-07

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionDePHY is building the decentralized infrastructure backbone for AI and DePIN networks. We began by helping launch and scale DePIN networks - codeveloping & manufacturing DePIN hardware, connecting it on-chain using DePHY’s Messaging Layer, and unlocking new liquidity through tokenizing mining rewards. Now we are expanding our foundation to power the world’s first decentralized MCP service mesh, enabling AIs (LLMs) to fetch out-source data, real-world data, and interact with physical infrastructure.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.