PIB

Pibble is a coin used as a key currency on the P2E (Play to Earn) game platform "Play Meta," which was launched earlier this year. As various game companies, including Pibble's own P2E Game Bomul-planet, are scheduled to be operated in PlayMeta in the future, PIBLE's demand is expected to grow rapidly. In February, Pibble also signed a business agreement with Netmarble, one of the largest game companies in Korea, in areas such as blockchain, defi, and NFT.

NamePIB

RankNo.1312

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply24,150,500,892.670006

Max Supply30,000,000,000

Total Supply29,696,500,892.670006

Circulation Rate0.805%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High292.4109226098197,2021-11-29

Lowest Price0.000056931377751,2020-05-07

Public BlockchainKLAY

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.