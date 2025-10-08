PIPE

Pipe Network is a decentralized edge supercloud that combines content delivery, storage, and artificial intelligence (AI) inference into a global permissionless infrastructure. The network coordinates independent nodes that provide bandwidth, storage, and compute resources in exchange for PIPE, the network’s native utility token. PIPE is used for bandwidth, storage, and compute credits, with cryptographic proof verifying usage and a burn-to-credit model linking token consumption directly to network activity.

NamePIPE

RankNo.1213

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.92%

Circulation Supply100,000,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.34291515733046557,2025-10-08

Lowest Price0.05288812467524619,2025-10-17

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

