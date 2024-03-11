PIXEL

Pixels is building a platform where users can build games that natively integrate digital collectibles. Create fun, memorable experiences where your users truly own their progress.

NamePIXEL

RankNo.635

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.13%

Circulation Supply3,187,440,758.66

Max Supply5,000,000,000

Total Supply5,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.6374%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.0223754324512926,2024-03-11

Lowest Price0.007615399657369604,2025-12-23

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionPixels is building a platform where users can build games that natively integrate digital collectibles. Create fun, memorable experiences where your users truly own their progress.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesXAUTEarnEvent Center
More
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
PIXEL/USDC
Pixels
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (PIXEL)
--
24H Amount (USDC)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
PIXEL/USDC
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (PIXEL)
--
24H Amount (USDC)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...