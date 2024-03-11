PIXEL

Pixels is building a platform where users can build games that natively integrate digital collectibles. Create fun, memorable experiences where your users truly own their progress.

NamePIXEL

RankNo.538

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,26%

Circulation Supply3.067.857.406,66

Max Supply5.000.000.000

Total Supply5.000.000.000

Circulation Rate0.6135%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.0223754324512926,2024-03-11

Lowest Price0.008636332412612174,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionPixels is building a platform where users can build games that natively integrate digital collectibles. Create fun, memorable experiences where your users truly own their progress.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.