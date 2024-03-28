PORT3

Port3 aggregates and standardizes off-chain/on-chain data to build a Social Data Layer that is universally accessible and powerful for Web3 use cases.

NamePORT3

RankNo.821

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.94%

Circulation Supply499,847,222

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.4998%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.32825507030864065,2024-03-28

Lowest Price0.011041491512868788,2025-03-11

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionPort3 aggregates and standardizes off-chain/on-chain data to build a Social Data Layer that is universally accessible and powerful for Web3 use cases.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.