The Portal platform makes discovering and playing Web3 games seamless and easy. Via a single account layer, mainstream gamers can finally access the biggest network of web3 games with a frictionless experience.

NamePORTAL

RankNo.1004

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.21%

Circulation Supply584,832,519.6920632

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.5848%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High4.414736210180382,2024-02-29

Lowest Price0.007588891681709879,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainETH

The Portal platform makes discovering and playing Web3 games seamless and easy. Via a single account layer, mainstream gamers can finally access the biggest network of web3 games with a frictionless experience.

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Portal
