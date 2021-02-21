PROS

Prosper is bridging institutional-grade Bitcoin mining power on-chain and aiming to fully unlock the potential of Bitcoin, the most decentralized cryptocurrency. Prosper sets out to redefine the possibilities of on-chain liquidity and what a decentralized protocol can bring to the community. Prosper sees a unique opportunity to further decentralize the Bitcoin ecosystem, by bringing Bitcoin’s underlying network layer—Bitcoin mining power—on-chain to enable community participation and ownership and creating a new fundamental building block for the broader ecosystem

NamePROS

RankNo.1822

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.29%

Circulation Supply51,394,815

Max Supply0

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High9.39432895,2021-02-21

Lowest Price0.025453314164864925,2025-04-14

Public BlockchainNONE

Prosper is bridging institutional-grade Bitcoin mining power on-chain and aiming to fully unlock the potential of Bitcoin, the most decentralized cryptocurrency. Prosper sets out to redefine the possibilities of on-chain liquidity and what a decentralized protocol can bring to the community. Prosper sees a unique opportunity to further decentralize the Bitcoin ecosystem, by bringing Bitcoin's underlying network layer—Bitcoin mining power—on-chain to enable community participation and ownership and creating a new fundamental building block for the broader ecosystem

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

