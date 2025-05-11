PTC

Polyverse is a revolutionary multi-chain blockchain gaming ecosystem, designed to provide players seamless access to immersive, browser-based gameplay combined with true digital asset ownership. The Polyverse token: PATIC (PTC) powers in-game transactions, NFT trading, staking rewards, decentralized governance, and cross-chain interoperability between Ethereum and WAX. With strategic partnerships, strong tokenomics, and a dedicated community, Polyverse is positioned at the forefront of Web3 gaming innovation.

NamePTC

RankNo.3919

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply50,000,000,000

Total Supply50,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.002557405672019228,2025-05-11

Lowest Price0.000855315780077333,2025-11-10

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionPolyverse is a revolutionary multi-chain blockchain gaming ecosystem, designed to provide players seamless access to immersive, browser-based gameplay combined with true digital asset ownership. The Polyverse token: PATIC (PTC) powers in-game transactions, NFT trading, staking rewards, decentralized governance, and cross-chain interoperability between Ethereum and WAX. With strategic partnerships, strong tokenomics, and a dedicated community, Polyverse is positioned at the forefront of Web3 gaming innovation.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.