Pundi AI is a decentralized suite of tools designed to empower users with ownership and control over their personal data. It addresses the growing need for user-centric solutions by combining blockchain technology with innovative AI data tools such as the Pundi AI Data Platform, Pundi AIFX Omnilayer, Pundi AI Data Marketplace, and Purse+. Created by Pundi X in 2024, Pundi AI democratizes artificial intelligence development through a decentralized suite of tools. It offers services ranging from an omnilayer, data tagging and annotation platform, AI agents to an AI marketplace for the trading of data.

