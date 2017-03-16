QTUM

Designed with stability, modularity, and interoperability in mind, Qtum is the foremost toolkit for building trusted decentralized applications, suited for real-world, business oriented use cases. Its hybrid nature, in combination with a first-of-its-kind PoS consensus protocol, allows Qtum applications to be compatible with major blockchain ecosystems while providing native support for mobile devices and IoT appliances.

NameQTUM

RankNo.181

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)51.03%

Circulation Supply105,887,570.5

Max Supply107,822,406

Total Supply107,822,406

Circulation Rate0.982%

Issue Date2017-03-16 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0.38 USDT

All-Time High106.8759994506836,2018-01-07

Lowest Price0.770017723731,2020-03-13

Public BlockchainQTUM

Sector

Social Media

