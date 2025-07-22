QUANTUM

Quantum Chain is a quantum-secure, AI-automated compliance blockchain ecosystem designed as the next generation of financial services infrastructure. Quantum Chain offers enterprise-grade scalability, security, and regulatory adherence through quantum-resistant cryptography and AI-driven compliance automation. The ecosystem is powered by its native utility coin, Quantum ($Q), which facilitates transactions, governance and tokenisation. Additionally, Quantum Chain supports Quantum Financial Institutions (QFIs), a network of native projects and financial service solutions built on its infrastructure, enabling secure, efficient, and compliant financial products for a quantum-ready world.

NameQUANTUM

RankNo.4200

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.7303169003467307,2025-07-22

Lowest Price0.00048219051846745,2025-07-22

Public BlockchainQUANTUM

Sector

Social Media

QUANTUM/USDT
QUANTUM
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (QUANTUM)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
