QuickSwap is a fork of the originator of Automated Market Makers in the now rapidly expanding DeFi sector of the Cryptocurrency industry, Uniswap. Both, of course, are magical. Only, rather than settling for the magic of unicorns, we’ve opted for the magic of dragons. It’s a much faster kind of magic, currently only available in a land far far away, known by the locals as Layer 2.

NameQUICK

RankNo.1020

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.91%

Circulation Supply715,226,202.7001084

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply942,130,912.1938027

Circulation Rate0.7152%

Issue Date2021-06-08 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.2250459349499163,2022-05-05

Lowest Price0.008835522403111695,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainMATIC

