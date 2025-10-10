RADAR

Dappradar is the world's DAPP store - tracking and ranking all decentralized applications across all protocols and vertical domains$ Radar, the native token of dappradar ecosystem, represents an opportunity to directly contribute, manage and shape the future of the world's dappstore.

NameRADAR

RankNo.2083

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply960,096,177

Max Supply0

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High217.26757722101718,2025-10-27

Lowest Price0.000975509107380226,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

