RAIN Coin is an automated meme coin where 1% of all transactions (buys, sells, & transfers) are redistributed back to all other holders! Plus, every day at midnight UTC there is a large THUNDERSTORM that gives all wallets bonus coins, even those in cold storage! With no team, no treasury, and no expenses, RAIN has no built-in selling pressure! (Note: buy/sell tax only available on DEX, MEXC only supports transfer tax)

NameRAINCOIN

RankNo.1670

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.83%

Circulation Supply1,000,000

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High18.028660604972888,2024-02-13

Lowest Price0.000114358726534958,2023-10-19

Public BlockchainMATIC

