Rain is a decentralized options protocol built on Arbitrum that allows anyone to create and trade custom options on nearly any subject without needing permission. Users have the ability to define their own markets and select the outcomes, engaging in a global, on-chain system. The protocol's vision is to establish an open, global foundation for accessing options on a wide range of categories, including financial prices, global events, and on-chain activities.

