RARI

$RARI powers infrastructure for onchain commerce. It is the native governance token of the Rarible ecosystem, stewarded by the RARI Foundation on behalf of the community. RARI Foundation facilitates a cross-chain rewards program on Rarible.com, designed to fuel long-term growth and deepen liquidity. Every trade on the NFT marketplace generates fees that are then collected by the Foundation and distributed to users in $RARI. Holders can also stake $RARI to delegate voting power and earn APY — taking part in governance while sharing in the long-term value created by the ecosystem.

NameRARI

RankNo.1110

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.91%

Circulation Supply19,488,927.79192479

Max Supply25,000,000

Total Supply25,000,000

Circulation Rate0.7795%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High63.5297647443624,2021-11-16

Lowest Price0.309504826433,2020-07-20

Public BlockchainETH

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

