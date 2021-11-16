RBC

Rubic is a Cross-Chain Tech Aggregator for users and dApps. Rubic aggregates 40+ major blockchains, 90+ DEXs and bridges, and enables swapping of 15,500+ assets with the best rates, highest liquidity, and transaction speeds — in one click. Users can do it on https://app.rubic.exchange, but we also provide tools for dApps to enable cross-chain swaps (https://tools.rubic.exchange).

NameRBC

RankNo.2040

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.08%

Circulation Supply165,283,584

Max Supply0

Total Supply169,118,001

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.0488761552105799,2021-11-16

Lowest Price0.000481691209763859,2022-12-12

Public BlockchainETH

