RESCUE

Project Rescue combines decades of disaster response expertise with cutting-edge blockchain technology and decentralized finance (DeFi) to introduce $RESCUE, a token that: Supports global rescue operations and disaster preparedness efforts. Empowers individuals to invest in impactful, real-world initiatives aimed at building safer, more resilient communities. Fosters a global community united by the vision of safety and resilience.

NameRESCUE

RankNo.5381

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply35,458,333

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.8680709587324534,2025-07-10

Lowest Price0.009358123976666423,2025-05-16

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionProject Rescue combines decades of disaster response expertise with cutting-edge blockchain technology and decentralized finance (DeFi) to introduce $RESCUE, a token that: Supports global rescue operations and disaster preparedness efforts. Empowers individuals to invest in impactful, real-world initiatives aimed at building safer, more resilient communities. Fosters a global community united by the vision of safety and resilience.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.