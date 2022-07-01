RET

Renewable Energy Token (RET) token is a BEP-20 token created on January 04, 2022 on the Binance Smart Chain network and that one designed to the functional and experience for all supporters of renewable energy. It allows them to participate in the creation of physical projects on renewable energy that are environmentally friendly. In addition, those who hold the RET, both contribute to the spread of renewable energy and benefit from its rewards

NameRET

RankNo.2546

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply20,117,705,009,195,100

Max Supply50,000,000,000,000,000

Total Supply50,000,000,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.4023%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000000000985108983,2023-04-05

Lowest Price0,2022-07-01

Public BlockchainBSC

