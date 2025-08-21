REX

REVOX.AI is building the shared AI interface for Web3 through its permissionless machine learning infrastructure, empowering the construction and innovation of decentralized AI applications through modular agents. REVOX's flagship super-app Web3 GPT Lense, Smart Wallet and ReadON DAO APP have already garnered over 21 million users worldwide.

NameREX

RankNo.2257

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.02%

Circulation Supply2,700,000,000

Max Supply3,000,000,000

Total Supply3,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.9%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.21081231238040127,2025-08-21

Lowest Price0.00028578663567022,2025-11-07

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionREVOX.AI is building the shared AI interface for Web3 through its permissionless machine learning infrastructure, empowering the construction and innovation of decentralized AI applications through modular agents. REVOX's flagship super-app Web3 GPT Lense, Smart Wallet and ReadON DAO APP have already garnered over 21 million users worldwide.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.