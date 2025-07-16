RION

Hyperion is a high-performance platform powered by Aptos’ parallel execution engine. By combining swap aggregation, market-making (CLMM and the upcoming DLMM), and vault strategies into one seamless on-chain experience, Hyperion is building the unified liquidity and trading layer of Aptos.

NameRION

RankNo.1202

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)6.81%

Circulation Supply19,000,000

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate0.19%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.2065187860831725,2025-07-17

Lowest Price0.02813140542022481,2025-07-16

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionHyperion is a high-performance platform powered by Aptos’ parallel execution engine. By combining swap aggregation, market-making (CLMM and the upcoming DLMM), and vault strategies into one seamless on-chain experience, Hyperion is building the unified liquidity and trading layer of Aptos.

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

Hyperion
