RIVER

River is building a chain-abstraction stablecoin system that enables cross-chain collateral, yield, and liquidity—all without bridging. Powered by the omni-CDP stablecoin satUSD, users can earn, leverage, and scale across different ecosystems natively.

NameRIVER

RankNo.249

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)107,11%

Circulation Supply19 600 000

Max Supply100 000 000

Total Supply100 000 000

Circulation Rate0.196%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High10.246419991222751,2025-10-24

Lowest Price1.137662800262792,2025-09-22

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionRiver is building a chain-abstraction stablecoin system that enables cross-chain collateral, yield, and liquidity—all without bridging. Powered by the omni-CDP stablecoin satUSD, users can earn, leverage, and scale across different ecosystems natively.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.