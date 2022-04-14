RKFI

ArkeFi: Investment Platform for Alternative Assets (On-chain Option Financing) We revolutionize investment in high-value assets, including fine art, luxury cars, and collectables, by offering (fractional) ownership through our platform. Utilizing advanced AI-driven models, we deliver real-time, precise valuations, empowering investors with smarter decisions for increased returns!

NameRKFI

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionArkeFi: Investment Platform for Alternative Assets (On-chain Option Financing) We revolutionize investment in high-value assets, including fine art, luxury cars, and collectables, by offering (fractional) ownership through our platform. Utilizing advanced AI-driven models, we deliver real-time, precise valuations, empowering investors with smarter decisions for increased returns!

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.