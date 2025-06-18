ROVR

ROVR is constructing the data backbone for future Spatial AI and intelligent transportation systems. By collecting multi-sensor data — including LiDAR, cameras, IMU, RTK, and more. — and performing advanced sensor fusion, ROVR provides massive, high-quality AI training datasets that empower next-generation applications in autonomous driving, robotics, and Spatial AI. Anyone can contribute seamlessly through the ROVR mobile app, unlocking applications ranging from autonomous driving and smart infrastructure to real-time road intelligence — while earning rewards in a sustainable decentralized data economy.

NameROVR

RankNo.1756

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.04%

Circulation Supply215,292,848

Max Supply9,999,998,876

Total Supply9,999,998,876

Circulation Rate0.0215%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.021590040558154902,2025-06-18

Lowest Price0.008280267387340556,2025-09-08

Public BlockchainSOL

