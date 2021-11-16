RVF

RocketX is the most advanced CEX and DEX aggregator that simplifies access to 300+ DEXS & 6 Top CEXs with $100B+ Liquidity via a single UI and API. We help users compare prices and get the best rates with every swap. Supports interoperability between 100+ blockchains (200+ soon) like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cosmos etc with 1-click cross-chain swap capabilities.

NameRVF

RankNo.1645

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply93,691,309

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply98,541,333

Circulation Rate0.9369%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.376832374971313,2021-11-16

Lowest Price0.01167636695067571,2025-10-05

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionRocketX is the most advanced CEX and DEX aggregator that simplifies access to 300+ DEXS & 6 Top CEXs with $100B+ Liquidity via a single UI and API. We help users compare prices and get the best rates with every swap. Supports interoperability between 100+ blockchains (200+ soon) like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cosmos etc with 1-click cross-chain swap capabilities.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
ELIZAOS Euphoria
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
RVF/USDT
RocketX exchange
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (RVF)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
RVF/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (RVF)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...