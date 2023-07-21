SALD

Our mission is to support Web3 projects in building and expanding their communities while enhancing user engagement. Our campaigns are geared towards helping established Web3 projects attract more Web3 crypto-native users, providing them with a sustainable growth trajectory. Through our ecosystem, Salad offers earning opportunities to Web3 natives and non-natives alike.

NameSALD

RankNo.3614

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply75,610,748.656114

Max Supply1,680,000,000

Total Supply1,677,951,825

Circulation Rate0.045%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.13815570559717522,2023-07-21

Lowest Price0.000006834103205489,2025-10-11

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionOur mission is to support Web3 projects in building and expanding their communities while enhancing user engagement. Our campaigns are geared towards helping established Web3 projects attract more Web3 crypto-native users, providing them with a sustainable growth trajectory. Through our ecosystem, Salad offers earning opportunities to Web3 natives and non-natives alike.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.