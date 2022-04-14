SBM

SquadBoom is a next-generation decentralized protocol designed for AI-powered content collaboration and value feedback. By introducing a closed-loop mechanism of Content Training → Insight Generation → Incentivized Distribution, SquadBoom redefines the value relationship between users and AI models—where every post trains intelligence, and every insight earns rewards.

NameSBM

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionSquadBoom is a next-generation decentralized protocol designed for AI-powered content collaboration and value feedback. By introducing a closed-loop mechanism of Content Training → Insight Generation → Incentivized Distribution, SquadBoom redefines the value relationship between users and AI models—where every post trains intelligence, and every insight earns rewards.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.