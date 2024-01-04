SCPT

With television progressively turning into a cord-cutting, digital experience, Script.TV is focused on delivering a unique, industry-defining experience, using blockchain technology. Although there are multiple options to consume content globally, Script.TV is the first to bring live television to the blockchain, with on-chain rewards through NFTs, gifts, and tokens by watching content every hour.

NameSCPT

RankNo.2776

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%0,01

Circulation Supply680.808.006,4350024

Max Supply1.000.000.000

Total Supply1.000.000.000

Circulation Rate0.6808%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.06028412649211071,2024-03-13

Lowest Price0.000031903065015402,2024-01-04

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.