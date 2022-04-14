SHARD

SHARDS is the native utility token of Shards Protocol. It powers the infrastructure for verifiable identity, reputation-based rewards, and user-aligned governance across Web3. More than just a medium of exchange, SHARDS is the fuel behind a new recognition-based economy—where your contribution, not your captured attention, determines your access and upside.

NameSHARD

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBASE

Sector

Social Media

