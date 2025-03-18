SLING

Slingshot, the Roblox + AI game launcher. Slingshot is a revolutionary gaming platform where you can co-own the next billion dollar game. For the first time, gamers can join forces with creators and influencers to shape the direction of their favorite games and reap the rewards of their success. By co-owning games through the innovative $SLING token model, you'll have a real stake in the games’ success. Slingshot isn’t just launching games, but launching real IP.

NameSLING

RankNo.3030

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.03%

Circulation Supply186,468,623

Max Supply5,000,000,000

Total Supply5,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.0372%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.02871671040523046,2025-03-18

Lowest Price0.000319095774472461,2025-10-08

Public BlockchainARB

Sector

Social Media

