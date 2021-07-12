SLP

Smooth Love Potion(SLP) is an ERC-20 token on the Axie Infinity platform that is used to breed new digital pets (Axies).

NameSLP

RankNo.562

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply36,104,636,640

Max Supply∞

Total Supply36,104,636,640

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2021-07-12 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.41907081,2021-05-01

Lowest Price0.00083546860145265,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionSmooth Love Potion(SLP) is an ERC-20 token on the Axie Infinity platform that is used to breed new digital pets (Axies).

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.