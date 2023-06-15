SML

Smell Token (SML), a unique token for participating in fragrance industry's digital transformation. Token holders access various businesses & games on innovative Smell Mafia platform, expanding industry potential through digital scent data.

NameSML

RankNo.7354

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply12,000,000,000

Total Supply12,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High28.280460328142627,2023-06-15

Lowest Price0.000012748255874351,2023-06-19

Public BlockchainMATIC

IntroductionSmell Token (SML), a unique token for participating in fragrance industry's digital transformation. Token holders access various businesses & games on innovative Smell Mafia platform, expanding industry potential through digital scent data.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.