Solana Name Service (SNS) is a decentralized naming protocol on the Solana blockchain, designed to simplify and enhance user interactions in the Web3 ecosystem. By mapping complex blockchain addresses to human-readable names like “yourname.sol,” SNS aims to make blockchain technology more accessible to a broader audience.

RankNo.1173

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.02%

Circulation Supply4,500,000,000

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.45%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.007834130042603998,2025-05-13

Lowest Price0.00074022388202911,2025-08-24

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

