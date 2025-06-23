SOLAXY

Solaxy is a high-performance Layer 2 rollup built on Solana, designed to scale throughput while keeping costs low. It runs Solana smart contracts off-chain in a zkVM and settles securely on Solana Layer 1. Developers can use existing SVM tooling without code changes for fast, seamless deployment.

NameSOLAXY

RankNo.3412

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply102,999,999,899

Total Supply82,999,999,899

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.001838649580592757,2025-06-23

Lowest Price0.00058806293830282,2025-06-23

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionSolaxy is a high-performance Layer 2 rollup built on Solana, designed to scale throughput while keeping costs low. It runs Solana smart contracts off-chain in a zkVM and settles securely on Solana Layer 1. Developers can use existing SVM tooling without code changes for fast, seamless deployment.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.