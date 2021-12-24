SOLX

The soldex.ai protocol will power the new wave of flexible financial markets by serving as a foundation layer for settlement, market making, custody and liquidity. New wave of market makers will have their own unique algorithms. Users will be able to customize their trading strategy and adjust their desired risk exposure, while keeping custody of their funds. In addition to exchanges, businesses such as OTC desks and market makers can simplify complex settlement workflows, which often involve manual procedures that are slow and prone to error without the fear of losing their funds.

NameSOLX

RankNo.3543

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply420,407,146

Max Supply0

Total Supply500,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.10897951246649494,2021-12-24

Lowest Price0.000013020018357124,2025-10-25

Public BlockchainSOL

