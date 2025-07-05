SOON

SOON is built to deliver the best on-chain trading experience. Besides SOON Mainnet, SOON Stack and InterSOON, the integration of LiveTrade and simpfor.fun further reinforces SOON’s vision, creating a super gateway for Web2 users through livestreaming platforms.

NameSOON

RankNo.91

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)48.46%

Circulation Supply295,174,367.4701417

Max Supply∞

Total Supply983,545,289.4076979

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.880649335552585,2025-11-05

Lowest Price0.12971721425538466,2025-07-05

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

