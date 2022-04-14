SPCM

SpaceM is the ultimate Web3 ecosystem uniting diverse earning opportunities including SocialFi, RealFi, GameFi, Fiat2Crypto Solutions and more. Built on Avalanche, $SPACEM tokens empower users with secure, fast transactions and sustainable passive income through Nodes.

NameSPCM

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply46,650,201,926.64

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainAVAX_CCHAIN

Sector

Social Media

