SPELL

Spell Token allows users to produce magic internet money. Everyone can provide collateral in the form of various interest bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. $SPELL is the governance and utility token of Abracadabra Money.

NameSPELL

RankNo.460

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.03%

Circulation Supply170,735,183,319.80533

Max Supply0

Total Supply196,008,739,620

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.07514751310881196,2021-11-16

Lowest Price0.000200198567662469,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionSpell Token allows users to produce magic internet money. Everyone can provide collateral in the form of various interest bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. $SPELL is the governance and utility token of Abracadabra Money.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
ELIZAOS Euphoria
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
SPELL/USDT
Spell Token
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (SPELL)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
SPELL/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (SPELL)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...