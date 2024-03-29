SQT

SubQuery Network is innovating web3 infrastructure with tools that empower builders to decentralize the future. SubQuery is a blockchain data indexer that provides fast, flexible, reliable, and decentralized APIs to power and build leading Web-3 apps to over 160 chains.

NameSQT

RankNo.1790

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply3,349,799,586.385405

Max Supply0

Total Supply10,203,304,177.935055

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.05551085304479353,2024-03-29

Lowest Price0.000488362398908195,2025-11-06

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionSubQuery Network is innovating web3 infrastructure with tools that empower builders to decentralize the future. SubQuery is a blockchain data indexer that provides fast, flexible, reliable, and decentralized APIs to power and build leading Web-3 apps to over 160 chains.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
ELIZAOS Euphoria
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
SQT/USDT
SubQuery Network
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (SQT)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
SQT/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (SQT)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...