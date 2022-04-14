SRX

StorX is a trustless, open-source, decentralized cloud storage platform designed to disrupt the $200B cloud storage industry. Built on the XDC Network, one of the most energy-efficient blockchains, StorX combines advanced encryption, data fragmentation, and decentralized storage nodes to deliver unmatched privacy, security, and affordability.

NameSRX

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply575,617,799

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainXDC

IntroductionStorX is a trustless, open-source, decentralized cloud storage platform designed to disrupt the $200B cloud storage industry. Built on the XDC Network, one of the most energy-efficient blockchains, StorX combines advanced encryption, data fragmentation, and decentralized storage nodes to deliver unmatched privacy, security, and affordability.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.