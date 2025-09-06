STAR

Starpower is an energy network protocol that partners with leading renewable energy devices manufacturers to aggregate solar panels/batteries/EVs/appliances into a decentralized network (“DePIN”) to address the volatility of renewable energy sources and meet the increasing energy demands of AI.

NameSTAR

RankNo.763

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)2,85%

Circulation Supply185 249 878,98408976

Max Supply1 000 000 000

Total Supply552 249 878,9840897

Circulation Rate0.1852%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.16875642923199521,2025-09-16

Lowest Price0.03718911350868483,2025-09-06

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionStarpower is an energy network protocol that partners with leading renewable energy devices manufacturers to aggregate solar panels/batteries/EVs/appliances into a decentralized network (“DePIN”) to address the volatility of renewable energy sources and meet the increasing energy demands of AI.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.