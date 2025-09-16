STBL

STBL is a decentralized, non-custodial platform built to redefine stablecoin utility by combining yield, transparency, and real-world asset (RWA) backing. At its core, STBL is a mechanism to mint stablecoins — namely USST and YLD — with unique advantages that stand out in the DeFi ecosystem: yield without staking, no lockups, and RWA-powered growth.

NameSTBL

RankNo.543

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)4,70%

Circulation Supply500 000 000

Max Supply10 000 000 000

Total Supply10 000 000 000

Circulation Rate0.05%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.6107798696411226,2025-09-24

Lowest Price0.05027366108223707,2025-09-16

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionSTBL is a decentralized, non-custodial platform built to redefine stablecoin utility by combining yield, transparency, and real-world asset (RWA) backing. At its core, STBL is a mechanism to mint stablecoins — namely USST and YLD — with unique advantages that stand out in the DeFi ecosystem: yield without staking, no lockups, and RWA-powered growth.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.