STOP

LETSTOP is the first app to reward safe driving with vouchers or crypto. With 1M+ downloads and 70M+ safe km in 180+ countries, $STOP is powered by Solana.

NameSTOP

RankNo.1706

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.05%

Circulation Supply65,778,170.81234923

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply99,999,250.81781636

Circulation Rate0.6577%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1,2024-11-18

Lowest Price0.02770163701207271,2025-02-06

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionLETSTOP is the first app to reward safe driving with vouchers or crypto. With 1M+ downloads and 70M+ safe km in 180+ countries, $STOP is powered by Solana.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.